Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 42-year-old woman.

Nicole Lynn Leger was last seen Friday morning on Alma Street in Moncton.

She was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Nicole Lynn Leger was last seen on Friday morning in Moncton. (RCMP)

In a media release, police said they've followed up on several leads to try and locate the woman, but they have been unsuccessful.

Leger is Caucasian and stands five feet four inches tall. She has a slim build, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing light brown pants, a green and beige jacket and sneakers.