A 34-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing on Aug. 22 has been found.
Codiac RCMP said Tuesday that the woman "has been located safe and sound."
CBC News Posted: Aug 29, 2017 4:23 PM AT Last Updated: Aug 29, 2017 4:23 PM AT
