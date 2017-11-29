With no sign of her husband since his empty truck and a few belongings were found, Sara Fillmore is asking the public to check cottages and camps around Upper Cape, outside Port Elgin, to help bring him home to his growing family in time for Christmas.

Tyler Fillmore, 28, of Upper Cape was reported missing on Sunday morning and has not been heard from since.

His truck was found off the John A. Trenholm Road near his home, and some of his things were discovered on a nearby trail.

Sara Fillmore describes her husband as an amazing father to their four daughter, 'and I know that where ever he is, he wants to come home.' (Submitted)

Sara Fillmore, who is pregnant with the couple's fifth child, said it's unlike her husband to be out of touch for so long.

"I wouldn't expect this of him no, that's why I'm so worried," said Fillmore, 26.

Concern for the father of her four children is apparent in her voice, which cracks as she describes her partner of 10 years.

"We're everything to him and I know that where ever he is he wants to come home.

"He's an amazing father and husband."

Tyler and Sara Fillmore have been together for 10 years and have four children, with another on the way. (Submitted)

The RCMP continue searching for Tyler Fillmore, using a helicopter on Wednesday to look for signs of the missing man.

RCMP ground search and rescue, police dog services and local fire departments have also been used in the search. But as of Wednesday, the RCMP said there is nothing new to report.

Sara Fillmore is asking people to keep an eye out for her husband, who is described as five feet seven inches tall and 142 pounds. He has red hair, green eyes and a number of tattoos.

Tyler Fillmore's wife determined to bring him home for Christmas1:24

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure he's going to be back here for Christmas," she said.

Fillmore is focusing on her kids while she waits for word on the whereabouts of her husband.

According to the RCMP, Tyler Fillmore's truck was found off John A. Trenholm Road in Upper Cape, not far from Port Elgin. Some of his things were found on a trail nearby. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"I know that he's going to come back, I know that they're going to find him, I know that he won't give up on himself or his family."

She has a message for her husband: "I just want to know that he's OK."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Southeast District RCMP at 506-364-5023.