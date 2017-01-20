The Saint John Police Force's major crime unit is seeking the public's help in locating two missing teenagers.

Michael O'Neill, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 16, and Shaelynn Harnish, 15, was reported missing on Jan. 4, said Sgt. Charles Breen.

Police believe the teens are known to one another and may be travelling together, Breen told CBC News.

"There is no information to suggest foul play," he said, noting the investigation to date indicates they both left their homes on their own accord.

"Due to their ages and the time of year, plus the fact they have not contacted any family members with their whereabouts, causes concerns for their safety."

Michael is described as being five feet nine inches tall and 200 pounds, with short brown hair and beard, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweater, black pants and grey high-top sneakers.

Shaelynn is described as being five feet three inches tall and 150 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon top and a black hoodie.

Anyone who has seen them or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call police at 648-3333 or by sending an email to police@saintjohn.ca.