The Saint John Police Force is asking the public's help in locating 13-year-old Kendrick Seeley.

Police said the teen was reported missing on Feb. 17 but no foul play is suspected.

Staff Sgt. Tony Hayes issued a request for information regarding Kendrick's whereabouts on Tuesday.

Kendrick is described as Caucasian, five feet four inches tall and 110 pounds. He has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and black Chicago hat, khakis, blue sneakers and a red sweater over a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information about Kendrick's whereabouts is asked to call 648-3333.