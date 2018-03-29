Fredericton police search for missing 18-year-old girl

Teisha Scott is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. (Fredericton Police Force) The Fredericton Police Force is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Teisha Scott, 18, was last seen Tuesday around 11 a.m. on the city's north side, public information officer Alycia Bartlett said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Scott was reported missing on Wednesday.

She is described as white, five feet five inches tall and 130 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Fredericton police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.