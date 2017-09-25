The mother of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since last Wednesday is upset it took days for a missing person report to be issued by police.

Brodey Thomas O'Donnell has not been seen since leaving his Saunders Street address, said his mother, Angel O'Donnell.

This is the third time he's taken off in recent months but the only time he hasn't turned up shortly after, she says.

"I'm just scared to death," she said.

At this point, O'Donnell said, she's "out of her mind" with worry and has been out looking for her son four or five times now.

Angel O'Donnell, the mother of Brodey O'Donnell, says he's never disappeared for such a long time. (Submitted)

O'Donnell said she's angry at how long it took to get help from the Fredericton police and for a missing person notice to be posted on the force's website.

She said she called the general police line multiple times over the weekend but wasn't able to get through to anyone until Monday.

Try to act fast

Heidi Cyr, a spokeswoman for the Fredericton police, said she couldn't speak to O'Donnell's case directly.

But she did say that when police receive a missing person's report, they try to get a notice online as quickly as they can.

There are multiple steps police must go through before a notice can be posted.

"They have to verify the info, look for photos, write up a release, translate it, and then post it on all our websites," she said.

"Usually we have a lot of success with them. Some were found within hours of being posted."

Brodey is described as five feet 10 inches tall and about 120 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at about 4:40 p.m. on the south side of Fredericton, according to a police news release.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark blue jeans and a hat.

Anyone with any information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact Fredericton police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.





