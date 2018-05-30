Codiac RCMP search for missing 14-year-old

The Codiac RCMP are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday evening.

Isabella Brown was last seen at the Champlain mall in Dieppe at around 7 p.m.

She is described as being five feet six inches tall and 130 pounds, with long blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark leggings and grey open-shoulder T-shirt and was carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400 or their local police station.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at at www.crimenb.ca.