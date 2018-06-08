Air and ground search underway for missing St. George man

Nicholas McGuigan was wearing a large camping backpack when he was seen heading into the woods, said RCMP. (RCMP)

An air and ground search is underway in St. George for a missing 22-year-old man.

Nicholas McGuigan was last seen heading into a wooded area behind his home on South Street today at 6:30 a.m., said RCMP.

His family and police are concerned about his well-being, Cpl. Brent Allaby said in a news release.

McGuigan is described as being about five feet eight inches tall and approximately 150 pounds, with short strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a large camping backpack, a blue hooded sweatshirt with red and white stripes on the sleeves, beige pants and blue sneakers.

RCMP are searching the wooded area with the assistance of Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue crews, a police dog and a drone.

Anyone with information about McGuigan's whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 506-755-1130.