RCMP are looking for 14-year-old ‎Serena Bourque, who was last seen at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on Myers Street in Moncton.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP asked for the public's help locating Bourque.

She was described as white, about five feet six inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her but have so far been unsuccessful," the release said.

Bourque has a tattoo on her left hand and could be wearing black leggings, a navy blue sweater with white stripes and black boots, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about her location can contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.