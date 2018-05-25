RCMP ask for help finding 21-year-old woman from Woodstock area

West District RCMP are asking for assistance finding a 21-year-old woman from Wakefield.

Kristen Polchies was last in contact with her family at 8 a.m. Friday, and police and her family are concerned about her well-being.

Police and Polchies's family are concerned about her well-being. (RCMP )

RCMP officers and the police dog unit are searching a wooded area off Highway 103 in Wakefield, about 11 kilometres north of Woodstock.

Carleton County and Fredericton search and rescue are also involved in the search.

Polchies is described as five feet 10 inches tall and about 130 pounds, with shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on the inside of her left wrist.

Anyone with information should call the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000.