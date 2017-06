Barker was last Wednesday night in the Devon area of Fredericton, police said. (Fredericton Police Force)

Fredericton police are looking for 19-year-old Alyssa Barker, who was last seen Wednesday walking toward the Devon walking trail at 9 p.m., a news release said.

Barker is described as Caucasian, five foot three inches tall and 200 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She wore blue Capris, a blue hoodie and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300, Const. Nancy Rideout at 506-460-2918, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.