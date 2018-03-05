Moncton RCMP are asking the public's help locating 32-year-old Tammy Cormier.

Cormier was last seen on Feb. 24 on Pioneer Avenue in Moncton, said an RCMP news release, and was reported missing on March 1.

Cormier is described as five foot three inches tall around 155 pounds with a "stocky build," the release said. She has black curly hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with a fur-lined hood and black and blue boots.

The release said anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.