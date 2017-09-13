RCMP are searching for a 35-year-old Moncton woman, and they're asking for the public's help finding her.

Codiac RCMP said Melissa Gauthier was reported missing on Sunday, but the last time she was heard from was Aug. 1

Now Gauthier's family is concerned about her well-being, RCMP said.

Gauthier is five feet two inches tall and 150 pounds and has brown eyes.

An RCMP news release describes several defining tattoos, including a flower and vine on Gauthier's left shoulder, a heartbeat tattoo on her right forearm, and a heart on her left forearm.

Police said Gauthier is known to wear prescription glasses.

Anyone with details about her whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.