Missing Moncton woman found safe, say RCMP

A Moncton woman who had been reported missing has been found safe, say Codiac Regional RCMP.

45-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday was located Friday

The RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.

A Moncton woman who was reported missing has been found safe, say Codiac Regional RCMP.

The 45-year-old woman was last seen near the Moncton Hospital on Thursday around 2:40 p.m., Cpl. Lynn Saulnier said in a statement.

RCMP had issued a plea Friday for the public's help finding her.

By mid-afternoon, police issued an updated statement, saying she had been found and thanking the public for their assistance.

