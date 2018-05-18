Missing Moncton woman found safe, say RCMP

A Moncton woman who was reported missing has been found safe, say Codiac Regional RCMP.

The 45-year-old woman was last seen near the Moncton Hospital on Thursday around 2:40 p.m., Cpl. Lynn Saulnier said in a statement.

RCMP had issued a plea Friday for the public's help finding her.

By mid-afternoon, police issued an updated statement, saying she had been found and thanking the public for their assistance.