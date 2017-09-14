A 35-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing this week has been located safe and sound, RCMP say.
The woman was reported missing on Tuesday.
An RCMP news release does not say where she was located but thanks the public for its assistance.
CBC News Posted: Sep 14, 2017 10:08 AM AT Last Updated: Sep 14, 2017 10:08 AM AT
