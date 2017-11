Codiac RCMP are searching for a 46-year-old Moncton woman.

Paula Treana Leblanc was reported missing on Nov. 9, but her family hasn't had contact with her since Aug. 15.

An RCMP press release states both the force and her family "are concerned for her well-being."

Leblanc is described as being 5'3" tall and 110 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Codiac RCMP ask anyone with information on Leblanc's whereabouts to contact them.