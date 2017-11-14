A 46-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing this summer has been located safe and sound, RCMP say.
The woman was last seen Aug. 15, RCMP said.
Police did not say where she was found but thanked the public for its assistance.
CBC News Posted: Nov 14, 2017 10:04 AM AT Last Updated: Nov 14, 2017 10:04 AM AT
A 46-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing this summer has been located safe and sound, RCMP say.
The woman was last seen Aug. 15, RCMP said.
Police did not say where she was found but thanked the public for its assistance.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Cloudy
2°C
Mostly Cloudy
3°C
Mostly Cloudy
3°C
Mostly Cloudy
0°C
Cloudy
2°C
Video
The lion, the witch and the... parking lot?
1:48
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
Video
Rusty the knight has been returned
0:34
A suit of armour stolen from a Saint John store has been returned.
Video
Political Panel Nov. 2
33:53
The panel assembles to discuss Premier Brian Gallant's ultimatum to Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault: quit the second job as a government relations officer or sit as an independent.
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
Live
Jeff Sessions says he now recalls Trump campaign meeting where Russia discussed
Canadians more web-connected, but at possible cost to work-life balance, StatsCan says
Updated
Surgeons repair spina bifida in fetus for first time in Canada, hospitals say
Analysis
Trudeau's Liberals check their to-do list: 67 promises down, more than 200 still to go
Raped then silenced: Nunavut case shows secrecy still prevails in sex assaults
Analysis
What's worse than Roy Moore losing an election? For Republicans, it might be winning one
Toronto 'cool guy' wanted by multiple landlords for double-ended rental scam
Trudeau says peacekeeping plan will please UN, despite no specific mission commitment
Analysis
Reasons why the Canadian property market refuses to fall: Don Pittis
EgyptAir signs letter of intent for up to 24 Bombardier CS300s
Analysis
Lebanon again dangerously at mercy of Saudi Arabia-Iran rivalry: Nahlah Ayed
Army presence near Zimbabwe capital comes on heels of warning to Mugabe faction
Opinion
For Trump and his supporters, the phrase 'fake news' is their most potent weapon: Neil Macdonald
Babcock trial
Laura Babcock trial: Millard to question major Crown forensics witness
Concordia issues public safety alert after reports of drugging and sexual assault