Marie-Ève Charette was reported missing to Codiac RCMP on Saturday.

The Codiac RCMP are asking the public's assistance locating Marie-Ève Charette, who has been missing since Friday.

Charette was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 29, near Cameron Street in Moncton.

The 39-year-old was reported missing on Saturday.

Charette is described as Caucasian and about five feet four inches tall and 149 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.