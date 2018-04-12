RCMP looking for Moncton man last seen at hospital

RCMP are looking for a missing Moncton man, Thomas Martin Dennis, who was last seen at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont hospital on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Police say they have been looking for Dennis, 39, since that time and despite following up on leads, haven't been able to locate him.

Dennis is five feet eight inches tall and about 240 pounds. He has a stocky build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, red-checkered hunting jacket and black leather gloves.

Police say Dennis's family is concerned about his well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the RCMP.