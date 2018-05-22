Search for missing Moncton teen continues, missing 21-year-old woman found safe

Codiac Regional RCMP continue to ask for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old boy, who has been missing for 15 days, but they say a 21-year-old woman, who had been reported missing, has been found safe.

Tyler Smith-Johnston has the word 'homesick' tattooed on his knuckles and a tattoo of the word 'hellboy' on the underside of his forearm, said RCMP. (RCMP)

Tyler Smith-Johnston was last seen on May 7, near Snow Avenue, around 9 p.m., Cpl. Darren Galley said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police have followed up on several leads but have been unable to find him, said Galley.

Tyler is described as five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of the word "homesick" on his knuckles and a tattoo of the word "hellboy" on the underside of his forearm.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white, purple and red Raptors jersey, and red Converse sneakers.

He was riding his beige BMX bike and would have his black skateboard helmet with at least one guitar sticker, said Galley.

Anyone with information about Tyler's whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.

Meanwhile, the RCMP thanked the public Tuesday for its assistance in locating a woman who was last seen on May 14 and reported missing on May 17.

She is "safe and sound," said Galley.