Moncton RCMP are asking the public's help locating a 51-year-old-man.

Ronald Foguere was last seen Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. on MacBeath Avenue in Moncton, according to Codiac Regional RCMP. Fougere was reported missing later that evening.

Ronald Fougere, 51, was reported missing Thursday evening. (RCMP)

Police describe Fougere as Caucasian, about five feet six inches tall and 140 pounds with a stocky build. He has brown eyes and short light brown hair and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black leather sneakers.

Fougere is known to hitchhike and it's unknown if he's still in the Moncton area, police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.