Air and ground search underway for missing Grand Manan man

An air and ground search is underway on Grand Manan for a missing man, say RCMP.

Mervin Fudge, 51, was reported missing to police on Wednesday around 9:15 a.m.

His family and police are concerned for his well-being, Sgt. Chris Henderson of the West District RCMP said.

Officers from the Grand Manan detachment, RCMP police dog services, members of the Grand Manan Fire Department and Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue are searching for Fudge around Route 906, where he was last seen leaving his residence, said Henderson.

A drone is also being used in the search.

Fudge is described as five feet six inches tall and 230 pounds. He is bald, has blue eyes and a goatee and he wears prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing green cargo shorts and a dark grey shirt.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Manan RCMP detachment at 506-662-1210.