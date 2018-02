A 70-year-old man who was reported missing from the Moncton area has been found safe, say Codiac Regional RCMP.

Police had asked for the public's help in locating the senior, of no fixed address, on Thursday morning.

He was reported missing to police on Tuesday but hadn't been seen or heard from since Nov. 19 and his family was concerned for his well-being.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, police issued a statement saying the man had been located safe and sound.