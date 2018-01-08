RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a 59-year-old man who left the Campbellton Regional Hospital last Thursday without a coat and hasn't been seen since.

Lawrence Caissie, 59, may be attempting to travel to Hamilton, Ont., say RCMP. (RCMP)

Lawrence Caissie was reported missing to police the following day, Const. Jessica Lavoie said in a statement Monday.

Caissie, who is from Campbellton, has health issues and his family and police are concerned for his well-being, she said.

Police believe he may be attempting to travel to Hamilton, Ont., said Lavoie.

Officers have been following up on leads but have not been able to locate him, she said.

Caissie is described as five feet four inches tall and 160 pounds, with mid-length dark brown hair, brown eyes, a brown and grey beard and moustache.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Northeast District RCMP Campbellton detachment at 789-6000.