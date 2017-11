Police say a 68-year-old hitchhiker who was reported missing last week in Campbellton, N.B., has been found in a Quebec hospital.

William John Paul had reportedly hitchhiked from Boston to Campbellton, crossing the border on Nov. 16 in Chartierville, Que., RCMP said last week in a news release.

He was reported missing on Nov. 21, and was believed to be in the Campbellton area.

An email to CBC from RCMP Cpl. Michel Forest said Paul had been located in a hospital in Quebec on Tuesday.