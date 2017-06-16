The RCMP is looking for a 90-year-old man from Killam Mills, about 20 kilometers west of Salisbury.

Herbert Carter was last seen on the evening of June 13, driving in his blue 2005 Ford Taurus in the area of Monteagle Road, near Salisbury.

He was reported missing two days later, on June 15.

Carter has greyish-white hair, blue eyes, and a medium build. His car's license plate is JFK 432.

Anyone who may have seen him or his vehicle is asked to contact the Riverview detachment of the Southeast District RCMP at 506-387-2222.