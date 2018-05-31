Missing Grand Manan man found safe, say RCMP

A 51-year-old Grand Manan man, who had been reported missing on Wednesday, has been found safe, say RCMP.

An air and ground search was conducted with the help of several organizations.

Police had also requested the public's help in locating the man, who was last seen Wednesday morning.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, Sgt. Chris Henderson announced the man had been located safe and sound.

No details were provided, but Henderson did say the RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.