Missing Moncton teen found safe, say RCMP

A 14-year-old Moncton girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

The girl was reported missing on Wednesday and has since been found

CBC News ·
RCMP thanked the public Thursday for their assistance in locating the missing teen. (CBC)

Police had asked for the public's help in locating the teen, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

In a news release issued Thursday morning, RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in locating the teen.

