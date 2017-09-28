Fredericton police are seeking the public's help finding a 28-year-old man who has been missing for nearly two months.

Gadi Kamondo was last seen July 31.

His family reported him missing to the Fredericton Police Force on Sept. 25, spokesperson Heidi Cyr said in a statement on Thursday.

Kamondo is described as being black, five feet nine inches tall and 161 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Kamondo's whereabouts is asked to call police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).