Police seek help locating missing Edmundston man

Eric Jason Cyr, 31, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

The Edmundston Police Force is seeking help finding a man who was last seen Thursday afternoon

Eric Jason Cyr, 31, was last seen around 3:30 p.m., May 10, near the Edmundston Regional Hospital. 

He is described as white, five feet two inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call police at 506-739-2100.

