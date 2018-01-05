A Montreal woman whose parents went missing for about 17 hours on their way home to New Brunswick during Thursday's storm is breathing a sigh of relief after they were found safe by a snowplow driver.

Isabelle Doucet says her father, Antonin Doucet, 65, and mother, Sylvie Laramée, 57, were heading to Bas-Caraquet after visiting her for the holidays when their silver Hyundai Accent got stuck in the snow on a collector highway in northern New Brunswick and their cellphone died.

They decided to wait out the "weather bomb" and spent the night in their car, snuggled under two blankets with their two dogs until they were located around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

"My mom told me they got a bit cold … Besides that, everybody's fine," said an elated Doucet.

"Even the two dogs" — a miniature pinscher puppy Doucet had given them for Christmas and a four-year-old fox terrier. "Everyone is perfectly fine."

Doucet said her parents left Montreal around 9 a.m. AT and had been texting her with updates en route because of the weather.

The last message she received was around 5:15 p.m. AT, when they couldn't find a hotel in Saint-Quentin willing to accept their two dogs. They said they were pushing on to Campbellton and would text again soon.

Feared the worst

When Doucet didn't hear from them, she found herself imagining the worst, given the heavy snow, frigid temperature and strong winds.

She was also worried about her father's health. He has a heart problem, a seizure disorder and diabetes, and Doucet didn't know if he had enough medication with him.

By 8 a.m., with still no word, a frantic Doucet started calling all the hotels in Campbellton.

Then she called the RCMP and posted a plea for help on Facebook.

"Honestly, right now, I'm literally going nuts," Doucet told CBC News early Friday, when her parents were still missing.

'It could have been way much more worse.' - Marc Thériault, RCMP corporal

"It's really hard."

The RCMP called area hospitals, hotels and motels and launched a ground search between Bathurst, Saint-Quentin, and Campbellton.

They also asked snowplow drivers to be on the lookout.

"It could have been way much more worse," said Cpl. Marc Thériault, one of the officers leading the search.

"I am very glad it turned out."

A passing snowplow driver found the couple's vehicle stuck in the middle of Route 180 and took them to a nearby inn, where Doucet was able to reach them.

"So I talked to them, thank God," she said. "I'm so relieved I was able to hear their voice."

Doucet said her "stubborn" dad decided to just head east for home along the remote shortcut instead of travelling north to Campbellton. They got stuck around 6 p.m.

She said she is grateful to everyone who helped get her parents to safety, particularly Thériault.

"He's so kind and so nice. He's amazing."

Her parents are now resting up in Bathurst, she said. They caught a ride with a tow truck driver, found a hotel and got more medication for her father until it's safe for them to make it home.