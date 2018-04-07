'We have not given up': RCMP seek help finding Chipman man missing for 5 years

James MacKey was 58 at the time of his disappearance. (RCMP) West District RCMP are hoping the spring weather may provide a much-needed break in the disappearance of a Chipman man more than five years ago.

James Austen MacKey was reported missing on Nov. 29, 2012, after his vehicle was found abandoned, stuck in the mud on Harley Road, northeast of Chipman. He was 58 at the time of his disappearance.

An RCMP helicopter, police dog and York-Sunbury Ground Search and Rescue crews scoured the area at the time, but found no clues as to MacKey's whereabouts, said Const. Phil Brannon.

"We have not given up trying to locate Mr. MacKey," Brannon said in a news release this week, requesting the public's assistance.

"Now that spring is here, there will be more people out and about and perhaps in the woods."

"If anyone is in the Redbank area near the Harley Road and comes across anything unusual that they think may help us, please call."

MacKey is described as being about five foot eight inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts or who may have seen or spoken to him prior to his disappearance is asked to call the West District RCMP at 506-357-4300.