RCMP are trying to find a 61-year-old man reported missing in the Campbellton area and are concerned for his well-being.

William Clarence Smith was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, after he left his home on Lily Lake Road in Campbellton to go for a walk.

The Northeast District RCMP said Smith did not return home.

Police have determined he was seen at a hotel on Water Street in Campbellton a few days later on Dec. 9. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Smith has several health problems, RCMP said in a news release.

Smith is described as five feet eight inches tall and about 215 pounds. He has brown eyes, thinning light brown hair, and a brown and grey beard.

He frequently carries a yellow backpack and walks at a slow pace.

RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating him.