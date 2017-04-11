A 14-year-old boy from Metepenagiag First Nation who boarded a Maritime Bus on Monday in Miramichi has been reported missing.

The Northeast District RCMP say Eric Paul was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Monday getting on the bus.

It's possible he could have left the bus somewhere between Miramichi and Moncton.

There's been no word from him since, and he was reported missing Monday afternoon.

The RCMP say Eric Paul is five feet 11 inches tall and very slim, weighing about 145 pounds, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing grey khaki pants, a black sweater with a hood and white lettering, and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northeast District RCMP at 506-843-9400.