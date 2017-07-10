Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Moncton.

Wade Ruest was last seen on July 9 in the area of Mountain Road and Plaza Boulevard.

His family is concerned for his well-being and believe he could be heading toward the Fredericton area, St. André Pepin said in a statement.

Wade is described as being Caucasian, about five feet nine inches tall, approximately 120 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue muscle shirt, black jogging pants and new black and white DC sneakers.