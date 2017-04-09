A Miramichi teenager is doing something she loves and giving back at the same time.

Lauren Dickinson loves to run and challenged herself to run 1,000 kilometres in four months.

But she also wanted to give back and give children the chance to enjoy sports as much as she did growing up.

The Grade 12 student at Miramichi Valley High School set up a GoFund Me page to accept donations up to $1,000 — that's $1 for every kilometre she plans to run in four months.

All monies raised will be donated to KidSport Miramichi, an organization that helps fund sports activities for children who can't afford to participate.

"Sports has always played a big part in my life. I knew I wanted to give back something to the community and I wanted to make sure it had something to do wth sports because its given me so many opportunities."

Those opportunities include swimming, gymnastics, playing basketball and soccer, Dickinson said.

"I've always just loved playing sports."

Switch to running

It was when Dickinson entered Grade 10 that she decided to switch her focus to track and field.

"I decided to focus on running and I'm having a lot of success with it."

Laura Dickinson says she has run 450 of the 1,000 kilometres in her efforts to raise money for KidSport Miramichi. (Laura Dickinson/Facebook)

Dickinson's success has earned her a scholarship to the University of Guelph along with two gold medals in the 2,000-metre and 3,000-metre steeplechases at the national youth track and field championships in Quebec in August 2016.

The runner started her challenge on Feb. 16 and to date, has run 450 kilometres and raised over $1,300.

"It was hard some days. I ran in snow and rain, and the days when the roads were too dangerous to go out, I ran on the treadmill.

While she still has two months to go, the runner is confident she will meet her goal by June 16, days before she graduates.

Contribution important

Jason Walsh, recreation coordinator with the City of Miramichi and chair of KidSport Miramichi, said Dickinson's donation to the program is important.

"KidSport, it's a chance for kids that don't have the opportunity to participate in sports, it helps to cover the costs of registrations and equipment costs. It breaks down the financial barriers that some families face with the high cost of getting their children involved in sports."

Funds are given out four times a year, with the majority of applications being made for the the hockey season. Walsh said on average, there are 50 to 75 applications each and the program is usually able to fund each person who applies.

Walsh said when Dickinson told him she was going to do some fundraising, he was glad she chose KidSport.

"I think she recognizes the importance of people getting involved in sports and extra programs."