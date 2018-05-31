Miramichi teams up to clean up winter litter

To rid the city of winter litter, organizers of Team Up 2 Clean Up in Miramichi are hoping many will take part in the cleanup day being held Saturday.

Kevin Matthews, lead pastor at the Point Church in Miramichi, said it's the fourth year for the event, and participation has grown each year.

"We've got a group of people that have been noticing that there's a pile of garbage around after that snow melts away."

Matthews said everyone is happy to see the snow leave, but no one is happy to see the fast-food containers, coffee cups, cigarette butts and straws that collect over the winter.

"As we've got people going through the province and certainly here on the beautiful Miramichi River we don't want them to see the garbage. We want them to see the beautiful river."

Growing each year

Matthews said it was an observation of a local businessman who was out biking that started the annual cleanup.

"He was seeing all the garbage, and even cars going by him on the street just very brazenly would throw garbage out their window into the ditch," Matthews said.

"He kind of got ranting about it on Facebook and he's not one to just rant and rave. He likes to get something going."

The fourth Team Up 2 Clean Up will be held in Miramichi on Saturday. (Team Up 2 Clean Up/Facebook)

After a conversation with Matthews, the first cleanup was held with about 50 people taking part, and it keeps growing, he said.

"We decided not to just whine and complain, let's bend over and pick up some garbage and get this thing happening."

Anyone interested in taking part in Saturday's cleanup can register online or at two locations in the city. Participants just have to let organizers know where they will be cleaning up and will be provided with gloves and garbage bags.

Matthews said volunteers will be out in trucks picking up the garbage collected during the morning for deposit in two large bins donated by a local waste collection company.

"We've got more and more groups participating each year," he said. "We've got people volunteering to drive trucks and pick up garbage. We've got people that are willing to get out and get their hands dirty and pick up the trash from the ditches."

'Let's clean this place up'

Matthews said he hopes the cleanup started in the Miramichi grows to include the entire province.

"As you know, it snows all over New Brunswick and there is also people throwing garbage out their windows for some reason."

Matthews said it's proven that somebody who spends a couple of hours on a Saturday morning picking up garbage is much less inclined to litter again.

The annual cleaning up of Miramichi began four years ago. (Team Up 2 Clean Up/Facebook)

"They're also more apt to speak up if they see other people throwing garbage out. We just think in this day and age with all of our environmental concerns we should be smart enough to not keep throwing garbage out, so let's clean this place up."

Matthews said it's surprising how much garbage can be picked up in a few hours by a few people.

"You see a lot [of garbage] when you drive by but when you're actually walking you see a whole lot more."

Registration is Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the Point Church on King George Highway in the former town of Newcastle and at the Vogue Theatre on Cunard Street in the former town of Chatham.