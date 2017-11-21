Two people are dead following a three vehicle collision on Route 117 in Miramichi on Monday afternoon.

Miramichi Police said in a statement that the crash happened about two kilometres east of the Route 117 and Route 126 intersection at approximately 2:50 p.m.

An eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and side swiped a westbound SUV. The pickup truck then collided with a westbound car.

The 43-year-old driver of the pickup truck and the 38-year-old driver of the car both died at the scene.

The Miramichi Police Accident Reconstruction Specialist and the Miramichi Fire Department were also at the scene of the accident until 8:30 p.m.

Traffic was rerouted and an investigation is ongoing.