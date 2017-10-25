A Miramichi city police officer found guilty this summer of dangerous driving has been given a conditional discharge.

Const. Eric Pomerleau drove more than 70 kilometres above the speed limit while responding as backup to a shoplifting call last year involving baby formula, his trial heard.

Pomereau smashed his police cruiser into a pickup truck and then into a utility pole on King George Highway on June 4, 2016. He had a female college student with him at the time.

During a sentencing hearing in Miramichi provincial court on Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Christopher Lavigne urged the judge to register Pomerleau's conviction and impose a fine, saying a message needed to be sent to the broader police community that dangerous driving won't be tolerated.

Pomerleau was driving 132 km/h along a stretch of the highway that is zoned between 50 and 60 km/h.

Defence lawyer T.J. Burke asked the judge to consider a conditional discharge with some community service, saying the 10-year veteran of the Miramichi Police Force could otherwise lose his job.

Pomerleau had a favourable pre-sentence report, which described him as polite and co-operative, the courtroom heard.

Burke also said Pomerleau is remorseful and the incident has taken an emotional toll.

Judge Natalie LeBlanc took a break to consider arguments from both sides before imposing sentence.

Judge expresses respect for officers

She said she believes the trial, guilty verdict, media coverage and public discussion served as sufficient deterrence.

LeBlanc also noted Pomerleau's remorse and said he accepted responsibility for his actions.

She said she has great respect and empathy for police officers and the work they do.

LeBlanc gave Pomerleau a conditional discharge, with six months of supervised probation.

She also ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service and pay a $100 victim fine surcharge.

No driving prohibition

She did not impose any driving restrictions.

It's unclear whether Pomerleau will face any additional disciplinary actions through the police commission.

Officers testified at trial that Pomerleau was responding to a routine call, and even though the suspected shoplifter was known to sometimes carry a weapon, no one else responded with lights and sirens at a high rate of speed.

After considering all aspects of the case, including the time of day, the traffic and the nature of the call, the judge ruled Pomerleau's speed and acceleration a departure from the norm.