The decision to award Chartwells a one-year cafeteria service contract for two schools in Saint John served up a lot of controversy this week, with parents from the new Seaside Park Elementary School still reeling from the outcome.

Meanwhile, parents wanting to have a say over their children's menu at a newly opened school in Miramichi have done just that — by creating it themselves.

The New School Food Services Inc. is a group of parents and community professionals who wanted control over where and what food is sourced, how it's prepared, and what is sold at the new King Street Elementary School cafeteria.

"In the past we heard things like schools couldn't find nutritious choices, it wasn't always the most appealing foods, and maybe not as affordable," said Jessica Sargent, a member of New School Food Services.

"Our goal was to take that and make it healthy and affordable, and use local products whenever possible, so it would benefit our children as much as we could."

All food New School Food Service serves is made from scratch, down to its salads and rolls. (Courtesy New School Food Service)

The eight-person board, which includes a chef, dietitian and local business owners, formed last year and quickly got to work creating a business plan and applying for non-profit status ahead of the tendering process last February.

By May, they learned they won the contract, for a start date in September.

"We didn't have much time to hire staff," Sargent said. "It was a new school, so we hadn't seen what it would look like. There were a lot of unknowns for us."

"The way the kitchen was organized wasn't necessarily ideal for making fresh food daily," she said, describing large kitchen freezers but a small refrigerator.

"We aren't getting frozen chicken nugget and frozen fries, so we found we needed more fridge space. So it's things like that, that cost us more originally."

Independent framework

Sargent said there weren't many kinks to work out, thanks to support from four area schools that run similar, independent programs.

Max Aitken Academy, Gretna Green School, and North and South Esk elementary and high schools helped provide the framework for the new service to get off the ground, she said.

"We thought if others can do it, we're just as capable at doing this for our children as well," Sargent said.

"If you have a dedicated group of parents, if you have some business people, people with a nutrition background, it's possible to start your own company and take it to a place where it's fairly self-sufficient.

"It's certainly feasible and certainly something I'd encourage other parents to consider if it's important for them in their school setting."

'Normalizing' fruit and vegetables

The board hired a manager, part-time cook and full-time cook to oversee the cafeteria for the 450 students and staff.

Their $3 menu offers a soup and roll, and milk for an extra 50 cents.

Grab and go items feature grilled cheese, egg salad sandwiches, chicken apple pinwheels, and chicken salad.

For $5, students can buy a main meal with items like French toast with whipped yogurt topping, chicken stir-fry with rice and vegetables, soft chicken tacos with a side of rice, and shepherd's pie with steamed rainbow vegetables.

Sargent said only 45 per cent of the students in kindergarten to Grade 5 get the recommended serving of fruit and vegetables, and more than half are consuming sugar-sweetened drinks on a daily basis.

"So even with things like spaghetti, hamburger or grilled cheese, there is a small side that goes with the grab and go items of a vegetable or fruit, even if it's the size of a Dixie cup," she said.

"That's to normalize that every meal should encompass fruits and vegetables. And only milk and water is served at our cafeteria."

Any profits made go back to the cafeteria.

Parents from Seaside Park Elementary School were told they had a unique opportunity to craft the type of cafeteria service they wanted for their children. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

It seems to be the type of model parents at Seaside Park School in Saint John were looking for, when they formed a special nutrition advisory committee in 2015.

Surveys went home to parents from the three merged schools — Havelock, Seawood and St. Patrick's School — last fall, and parents compiled a list of what they wanted their cafeteria to look like.

The number one criterion was to give priority to hiring a local food services provider, said Jess Vihvelin, a member of the Seaside parent school support committee.

"I'm fundamentally very disappointed in the response by the superintendent," Vihvelin said.

"Why ask for the school and its community's involvement and input, only to completely disregard their recommendations?

"There was — and still remains — a lot of value seen in the provider being a local one, in terms of both supporting a New Brunswick based company and having open lines of communication with that company."

Lori Anderson and Shane Cassidy are among parents from Seaside Park Elementary who wrote to government officials asking that the cafeteria contract for their school be overturned. (Sarah Trainor/CBC)

Students from Harbour View High also raised concerns about the provider and petitioned the New Brunswick government to find a provider that promotes healthier choices.

Since learning the contract went to Chartwells, two student representatives met with school and district officials, and a company spokesperson, and agreed to forge a working relationship.

But in a letter to government officials, the Seaside parents said they "greatly protest this decision" and want it to be overturned.

"The selection of Chartwells as the school's food services provider is an affront on several levels," the letter said.

"Chartwells was not ranked as a first choice for a food services provider. In addition to failing to meet the criteria set out by the SNAC, there was very negative feedback provided by other schools that previously used their services."

Back in Miramichi, Sargent said she's never felt more connected to her school.

"I've always liked to be involved in my community, but when you know what your children can get for lunch, that it's good quality and it goes back to your school … I feel awesome," Sargent said.

"What more could you want for your child?"