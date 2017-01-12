Brandon Blake Colford pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the death of a Miramichi man found slain in his home last April.

Family members of victim Michael Mark Ryan were in Miramichi court when Colford told a judge in a quiet voice that he was pleading guilty.

Ryan, 49, was found dead in his trailer at 28 Richard Dr. in the Chatham area of the city last April 23.

Colford, who was 20 at the time and from Blackville, was charged four days later.

Colford's parents were in court Thursday for his unscheduled appearance.

Ryan's parents were there as well as the facts of what happened the night of the murder were set out.

Colford is to return to court May 3.

Lucy Peterson, 42, who was charged with breaking into Ryan's home the night of the murder, pleaded guilty earlier to the break-in and to intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was sentenced to 30 months in prison, minus the six months she has spent in custody.

More to come