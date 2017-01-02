Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon says after a year best described as sad and eventful he and council are looking forward to bringing changes to the city in 2017.

The loss of Gerry Cormier soon after his third re-election as mayor delivered a huge blow to the city, but Lordon said council worked together to carry on.

"There was a lot of energy and excitement coming in [after the election]. We had a great mix of a few veterans and some dynamic new faces who were excited to join the team."

Lordan said everyone was looking forward to working with Cormier during the four-year mandate and it was a tragedy to lose him so early on.

Moving forward

If there was a silver lining in the loss, it was how it brought the council even closer together to work for the betterment of the city, he said.

"When anything like that happens, it tends to bring people closer together. And as a team, you know, we were forced to rally together and keep moving the city forward in the progressive direction we all had been lining out together."

Miramichi's youngest mayor said council and city staff are working hard to do more in the next year.

"Setting that team cohesion together, there was just such a momentum built as a team ... We've got a good thing going and we're moving in the right direction."

Key decisions

Key for 2017 will be decisions made on recreation facilities and economic growth.

"Economic development and jobs are going to be a huge priority, and we're going to work to grow and foster entrepreneurship to grow and succeed."

Lordon said the city will be looking to create partnerships with different sectors such as aerospace and defence.

Infrastructure renewal is a big part of the city's plans for 2017. "We've committed a one million extra dollars to repairing roads in the community."

Lordan said a big decision will be made early in the year to finalize its plan on the recreation needs for the city, whether it includes building a new multiplex recreation facility or improving existing facilities.

"So there is going to be lots of work to do and we're very excited to do it."