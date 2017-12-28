Mayor Adam Lordon says he can only describe 2017 as a year the City of Miramichi saw a lot of momentum with a number of projects and plans.

"There was excitement about the community improvement projects that we're working on and on the economic front, things seem really to be turning the corner and improving there too with lots of new businesses opening."

But Lordon said what he finds even more exciting is most of those new businesses are being opened by young entrepreneurs.

"We've seen a lot of momentum in the entrepreneurial space," he said. "Just a few weeks ago we launched Startup Miramichi which is a new organization, a group of people working to help foster entrepreneurship and the development of new businesses.

"I think we're seeing an evolution in what some local consumers are looking for which creates a lot of opportunity."

Lordan said while not all are opening new businesses, some are taking over family businesses.

"I've met dozens of people this year, dozens of young Miramichiers who are coming home to take over a family business and to raise their family," he said. "I think specifically on the entrepreneurship front we see a lot of excitement happening there."

More jobs

Jobs are also being added to the payroll centre where 650 people are already employed and will increase to 900 after hiring is complete.

Lordon repeatedly defended the staff at the Miramichi location and demanded apologies when they were blamed for the problems with the Phoenix pay system.

Mayor Adam Lordon demanded and received an apology after workers at the Miramichi Payroll Centre were blamed for the problems with the Phoenix pay system. (Ron Ward/Canadian Press)

"It was very important for me to come out and strongly defend the workers at the pay centre and all Miramichiers," he said. "There are a lot of issues happening there, they're very well documented and they have nothing to do with the capability of our people."

Lordon said the issues with the Phoenix pay system would be happening no matter where the payroll centre was located.

"I think what you're seeing with the extra jobs being added is not just to help with the backlog of files but is also really right-sizing the amount of workers that are needed."

Downtown revitalization

The mayor said a few highlights of the last year were the restoration of Queen Elizabeth Park, locally known as the town square in the former town of Newcastle.

"We get 'tons of great feedback on it and especially now that it's all lit up for the holidays."

Lordon said it's a focal point in renewing the downtown, which city council plans to continue with both downtown cores in 2018, as well as the waterfronts.

"That's going to be anchored around a public consultation so we're going to be asking the public how they'd like to see their downtowns developed over the next 20 years."

City wellness

The city also invested in building a zip line across French Fort Cove, something Lordon said became the thing to try for many locals and visitors to the city.

"The murals were also a big highlight as well in terms of getting people excited about arts and another piece in the renewals of the downtowns."

More murals will be painted on city buildings in 2018 after the positive response to the first two, said Lordon. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Two murals were completed and the city has committed funding to have more done in 2018.

But Lordon said the top priority for city council is to secure the funding for a new multiplex wellness facility.

"That's something that's been years in the making and we'll be formally submitting our proposal in the first quarter of 2018 and hope to secure the funding shortly after from both levels of government."

Lordon said a lot of time, energy and hard work has gone into the project by city staff and city councillors.

"So we're looking forward to this being the year we secure the funding, finalize the design and really move that project forward into a green light status."