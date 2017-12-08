A tentative settlement worth more than $1.2 million has been reached in a class-action lawsuit against the Horizon Health Network over the use of unsterilized biopsy forceps at the Miramichi Regional Hospital during a 14-year period.

Nearly 2,500 women who underwent biopsies at the colposcopy clinic were advised in 2013 they might be at risk of HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C because standard sterilizing procedures weren't always followed because of high patient volume.

The proposed agreement, which must still be approved by the Court of Queen's Bench, will mean between $350 and $1,000 for each woman, depending on how many join the class action before the Feb. 23 deadline, lawyer Ray Wagner said on Friday.

'We believe that the proposed settlement provides for reasonable compensation for class members and avoids protracted litigation.' - Ray Wagner, lawyer

About 65 women have signed on so far, he said.

The remainder of the $1.275 million will be used to cover legal fees, the costs of notifying class members about the settlement, and the costs of distributing the payments.

"We're happy to bring a closure and a resolution to these claims," said Wagner, who is co-counsel with Ches Crosbie, of St. John's.

"We believe that the proposed settlement provides for reasonable compensation for class members and avoids protracted litigation," he said.

"In class actions, of course they're not perfect and to a large degree it's rough justice, but it's justice nevertheless and we're happy with the outcome."

A colposcopy is a diagnostic procedure used to closely examine a woman's cervix, vagina and vulva for signs of disease, such as cancer. It is often performed if a Pap test has come back with abnormal results.

In 2013, 2,497 women who had visited the Miramichi hospital's colposcopy clinic dating back to 1999 received a letter advising them of the risk of infection because the clinic didn't follow the recommended cleaning practices for forceps used in biopsies.

Horizon spokeswoman Stephanie Neilson declined to comment on the tentative settlement.

"The settlement is not final until approved by the court, therefore we are unable to provide a comment at this time," she said.

Lawyer Ray Wagner said he expects between 60 and 80 per cent of the eligible 2,497 women will join the class action. (CBC)

The plaintiffs sued for negligence, breach of contract, breach of privacy rights, intrusion upon seclusion and battery.

A settlement is not an admission of guilt or responsibility.

None of the allegations in the suit have been proven in court.

Court hearing March 20

A settlement approval hearing will be held on March 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Miramichi Law Courts.

The proposed agreement must be deemed fair, reasonable and in the best interests of class members.

Class members are welcome to attend the hearing and address the court, said Wagner.

Anyone who wants to object to the proposed settlement is asked to write or email Wagners Law Firm by Feb. 23, stating their reasons. Any objections will be filed with the court, he said.

No illnesses reported

Sterilization is a process used to remove or kill "all forms of germs," by using steam, gas, or chemicals.

The equipment was sterilized the night before colposcopy clinics, but because there weren't enough forceps available to meet demand during clinics, a practice evolved of using high-level disinfection during clinic days to "reprocess" the equipment and get it back in service to meet demand, then-Horizon CEO John McGarry said at the time.

High-level disinfection destroys 99.99 per cent of blood-borne pathogens such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, Horizon officials have said.

Standard practice in North America is to sterilize forceps after every use as opposed to disinfecting them.

To date, no women have come forward indicating they have contracted any of the illnesses, said Wagner. "So that's encouraging," he said.

If anyone has become ill, they may have a separate claim, Wagner said.

If the tentative settlement is approved by the court, a notice and claim form will be mailed to class members, said Wagner.

Any class member who has moved since August 2013 is encouraged to give Wagners a new mailing address.