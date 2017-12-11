Runner Laura Dickinson is off to the races once again.

The athlete from Miramichi will represent Team Canada at the Pan American Cross Country Cup in El Salvador in February.

After a busy summer competing, Dickinson decided to take a break and focus on training for next summer.

But that didn't last long.

A few weeks ago, she competed at the Canadian Cross Country Championships in Kingston, Ont. Her performance qualified her for the Pan American Cross Country Cup team going to San Salvador.

"My training seemed to be going pretty well, so I thought that I may as well take the opportunity to go up to Kingston and see how I stack up against the competition there," she said.

She landed a spot on the team going to San Salvador to compete for the Pan American Cross Country Cup.

"I knew I was in position to make the team," she said.

A step in the right direction

Dickinson heads for El Salvador on Feb. 15.

"It's going to be very warm compared to here in February," she said. "That'll be a bit of a shock."

Dickinson carried the flag for New Brunswick at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg last summer. And this isn't the first time she'll represent Team Canada.

Laura Dickinson, who has competed in track and field at national and international events, will train outdoors for the El Salvador event but eventually move indoors to prepare for warm temperatures. (Laura Dickinson/Facebook)

This past summer she also represented Canada at the Pan American U-20 track and field championships in Trujillo, Peru, where she won the gold medal in the 5,000-metre race. With her time of 16:39.50, she broke a New Brunswick provincial under-23, junior and senior record.

Dickinson also broke her own previous record of 16:52.54.

"I had a great time in the summer getting to represent Canada," she said.

Getting ready

From her home in Miramichi, Dickinson said she plans to do as many outdoor workouts as she can.

Closer to competition time, she'll add more indoor workouts on the treadmill, which will help her adjust to the temperature down south.

"I like being put in the climate where I'm going to be racing," she said.

Dickinson said she's looking forward to travelling and competing with the Canadian team, which has a strong record in previous Pan Am cross-country competitions.

"I think we have a pretty good shot," she said.