Miramichi Fire Department responded to a fire in a bungalow on Monday morning. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

A family of three has been displaced by a fire that gutted a bungalow in Miramichi this week.

The fire started around 8 a.m. Monday at 38 Edgewood Dr., said Dan Bedell, communications director with the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross.

A woman and her two sons, both under age six, are staying with friends for now and received help from the Canadian Red Cross with emergency purchases, including clothing and food.

Bedell said there were no injuries from the fire.