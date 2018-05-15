Firefighters hopeful rain will extinguish Miramichi forest fire

A forest fire is still burning on the outskirts of Miramichi as of Tuesday morning.

​"We were able to knock the fire back but unfortunately it's in a remote location," said Mario Berthiaume, deputy fire chief with the Miramichi Fire Department.

"There are some hot spots … it's not uncommon for fires to die down in the evening and when the morning begins, the ground starts heating up and the fire becomes active again."

Since 4 p.m. on Monday, more than 35 firefighters, police officers, paramedics and forestry officials have been on the scene of the fire along Route 118, or Island View Drive in Nelson-Miramichi.

At least five acres has been burned by the blaze.

Berthiaume said members of the fire department and the Department of Natural Resources are meeting Tuesday morning, to assess the situation.

They also hope to determine what caused the fire in the first place.

Frost and rain on the way

One Tuesday morning there were 10 firefighters and 10 members from the provincial department on site.

They've broken the fire down into three separate sections, with the Department of Natural Resources working on one section and the fire department working on another. Both firefighters and the province will be working together on the final section.

"The weather conditions today are really in our favour," Berthiaume said.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for most of the province on Tuesday night. The Miramichi area could also see up to 10 millimetres of rain throughout the evening.

An aerial photograph of the forest fire burning on the outskirts of Miramichi. (IAFF Local 5087/Facebook)

Firefighters are hopeful the fire will be extinguished at some point throughout the day.

"We were able to contain the fire back into some remote areas further back from the properties," Berthiaume said.

"Right now it doesn't seem to be threatening any properties."

Road to stay open

Route 118 in New Brunswick was temporarily closed Monday, but Berthiaume said it's unlikely the road will close again on Tuesday.

"We would keep that option open if the weather changes or the fire behaviour changes and we need access to that road," he said.

The entire province is closed for burning until, at the earliest, 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the provincial government. A full burn ban has been in effect since May 9.

The province's Forest Fire Watch states Monday's blaze is one of six active fires in New Brunswick — three in the Fredericton area, two in the Miramichi area and one in the Bathurst area.