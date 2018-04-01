81-year-old hockey player wins hockey tournament in Nashville

Move over P.K. Subban — the Minto Ye Old Miners have taken over Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The hockey players were in Tennessee last week where they competed at an old-timers hockey championship in Nashville — and won.

"At that particular moment when we won, yeah, we felt like world champions," said Mel MacKenzie, who helped start the old-timer hockey team 40 years ago.

Not only did Ye Old Miners get the satisfaction of winning the Nashville tournament, the team also won a miniature Stanley Cup to bring home.

Although players have come and gone over the years, the 81-year-old MacKenzie is still committed to the sport he loves.

"Everybody [is] a lot faster than I am now," said MacKenzie, who plays defence. "I survive it."

The team is made up of Minto, Chipman and Fredericton players. It started four decades ago, after a friend who returned home from Pittsburgh wanted to play hockey and compete back in Pennsylvania.

"It just kept evolving," MacKenzie said. "Players change from year to year and we always managed to keep going."

This isn't the first time the players competed south of the border.

Two years ago, Ye Old Miners were in Nashville, where they won one game, tied another and lost. But the players loved the trip so much they decided to lace up their skates and give it another shot.

Nick Chase played in net for the Minto Ye Old Miners during last week's tournament, and Kirk Quigley played defence. (Facebook)

This time they played teams from Cleveland and Toronto and were undefeated.

"This time was much better," MacKenzie said. "It's always better to win."

Playing as a team

MacKenzie, who's been travelling across North America to attend similar hockey tournaments, said he loves the camaraderie among teammates and thrives on the competition with other teams.

"All the boys played well," he said. "We could handle it pretty easily."

Mel MacKenzie, 81, helped start the hockey team about 40 years ago. (Photo: Minto Sports Wall of Fame)

The New Brunswick hockey team has a total of 16 players, including about eight over the age of 50.

"True old-timers are 35 and older," said the local athlete. "It seems every year I go I'm the oldest one there."

But the older he gets, the more the New Brunswick hockey player tries to stay active.

"Just to be able to do it, I'm going to try to keep going as long as I can," he said.

The players played inside the Bridgestone Arena after a Toronto Maple Leafs practice, something MacKenzie described as "quite the thrill."

"It almost makes it a trip worthwhile just to be able to play there," he said. "It's a little bigger than the Minto Centennial Arena."

Matt Young also plays on Ye Old Miners. (Facebook)

The players were even able to score tickets to an NHL game between the Leafs and the Nashville Predators.

"These are the little things that happen in these tournaments that make them worthwhile," he said.

"Hockey gets us to these places."