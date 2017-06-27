Sobeys plans to open a temporary Foodland in Minto by mid-August after a fire destroyed the village's only grocery store earlier this month.

A permanent store for Minto is also planned, a Sobeys spokesperson said Tuesday, but there were no details about the timing.

In the meantime, the temporary store will be located down the road from the former Foodland site on Main Street.

Shauna Selig, communications manager for Sobeys Atlantic, said in a news release that there is still work to be done before the store is ready for the public.

"Extensive renovations are required to the space, including installation of cases, coolers, freezers, shelving and wiring," Selig said.

The temporary store will be about 4,000 square feet and offer produce, meat and other groceries. It will also have a more limited selection of deli and in-store bakery because of the smaller temporary location.

Selig said the store will employ only some of the 32 original Foodland employees but could not confirm exactly how many.

Plans for a permanent replacement for the burned store is being worked out, she said.

"Our long-term intentions are to open a permanent location. However, conversations are still ongoing with the landlord and insurance companies," she said.

Since the fire, residents have banded together to help people without easy access to stores in the surrounding areas.

Mayor Donald Gould told CBC News on Monday that the village and its volunteers are well-prepared to continue to do so until a temporary store is in place.

"Things have gone well thus far," Gould said. "And as I say, we're prepared that if there is a high demand, we have the support, so far as even assigning some school buses if need be to transport people.

"So, we're in a position to help over the next few months."